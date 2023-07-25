Businesses concerned over possible Enterprise blvd extension

50/50 Thursdays
By Halle Jefferson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles announced LC Rebound, a plan for economic growth in the city, but some business owners are not happy with one of the projects announced.

Mitch Bush, the owner of New Look Furniture, expressed his disagreement with the project.

“This particular project would just pretty much kill this side of town and that’s not what we need, we need to bring more business to this side of town,” Bush said.

The project would connect Enterprise Boulevard to Fitzenreiter Road, and onto U.S. 171. This would allow traffic to bypass a major stretch of U.S. 171.

Fitzgerald Darbone, a member of the community, shared that he wants city officials to create a destination rather than take it away.

“Instead of creating a pass-through that the Enterprise Boulevard extension will create, let’s create a destination where people can come and sit and spend money in the community and create jobs, create money, create the flow of excitement in our community,” Darbone said.

The owner of New Look Furniture fears that it will not only take away customers, but also take away jobs in the area.

“I’m building a 50-plus thousand store as you can see in the background and I’m trying to improve and hire more people and bring more business and pay more taxes and bring up the tax base,” Bush said. “What they’re doing is going to benefit a handful of people not the whole city of Lake Charles.”

However, the city believes this proposal will take nothing away, it will only add an economic opportunity.

Mayor Nic Hunter said in a statement:

“We do not propose to build a road to act as a thoroughfare to quickly zip traffic from one location to another or cannibalize traffic off of MLK/171. If designed and built appropriately, the extension is meant to attract new visitors into this area and will accommodate pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular traffic.”

