50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only meat on it

Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.
Burger King Thailand is selling a burger with only beef patties as an ingredient.(Burger King Thailand)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – They say at BK, you can have it your way.

Burger King in Thailand is taking that motto further by introducing a burger with just meat after its cheese-only burger went viral earlier this month.

The “real meat burger” comes on a bun filled with three beef patties. It’s plain with no other toppings or sauces and costs about $10.

Customers can add as many beef patties as they like for about $3 per extra patty.

Burger King Thailand’s “real cheeseburger” that has been trending is filled with as many as 20 slices of American cheese.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline...
Elderly victim of violent break-in and assault dies

Latest News

Rep. Johnson seeks more secure border with new law
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando,...
Traps removed after no sign of the grizzly that killed a woman near Yellowstone
FILE - Republicans said Zuckerberg has "willfully refused" to comply with a February subpoena.
House Republicans plan to hold Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health
Biden pushes for insurers to cover mental health as extensively as medical health