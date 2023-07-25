Beauregard authorities searching for runaway Ragley teen

RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old who ran away from her home in Ragley.

Maccie Lentz, 14, ran away from home, according to BPSO. (Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Maccie Lentz was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of James Thornton Road, according to BPSO.

BPSO asks anyone with information that could help find Lentz to call them at 337-463-3281.

