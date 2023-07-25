50/50 Thursdays
Beauregard authorities searching for runaway Ragley teen

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old who ran away from her home in Ragley.

Maccie Lentz, 14, ran away from home, according to BPSO.
Maccie Lentz, 14, ran away from home, according to BPSO.(Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office)

Maccie Lentz was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of James Thornton Road, according to BPSO.

BPSO asks anyone with information that could help find Lentz to call them at 337-463-3281.

