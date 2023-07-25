Beauregard authorities searching for runaway Ragley teen
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RAGLEY, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old who ran away from her home in Ragley.
Maccie Lentz was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of James Thornton Road, according to BPSO.
BPSO asks anyone with information that could help find Lentz to call them at 337-463-3281.
