Lake Charles man wanted for home invasion, robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 25-year-old Lake Charles man.

“He came in with a gun and another black male with a knife, and they held him up, took all his money and they took off,” Christina Harper said.

A home invasion is scary enough to rattle anyone. This happened to Christina Harper and her roommates at their home on Ninth Avenue in Lake Charles, but she said it made the matter worse when she found it was her own child.

Harper said her son planned the attack by unlocking the window he came through before he left the home.

“If he’ll do it to his own mom, he’ll do it to anyone,” Harper said.

Harper said her son Michael Malbrough was recently released from prison and she’s been helping him since. That was until he stole her husband’s truck last week and this latest incident.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Malbrough’s arrest after they said they received a call Monday morning around 7 a.m. Authorities accuse him of holding someone at gunpoint, and demanding money, keys to a vehicle, and a cell phone.

Harper said the keys he stole included a key to her house, and they have since changed the locks on their doors.

“I just want the people to know you’re in trouble too,” Harper said. “If you let him in, you’re in trouble too if they catch him because they are looking for him.”

Harper said she just wants her son caught before he hurts himself or someone else.

“Mikey, I just hope that you understand the circumstances you are putting yourself in and the consequences that I talked to you about that are going to come to you,” Harper said. “It’s not going to be easy. I love you, but you are wrong, and you’re putting everyone at risk.”

Judge Tony Fazzio signed a warrant for $180,000. Malbrough is charged with home invasion, armed robbery, armed robbery; use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a certain prior offense.

Deputies attempted to locate Malbrough on Monday but were unsuccessful. Authorities said more arrests are expected and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Malbrough’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-491-3605.

