Authorities searching for Lake Charles armed robbery suspect

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are currently searching for a Lake Charles man and an accomplice who are believed to have robbed a victim at gunpoint, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that deputies were dispatched to a home on 9th Ave. in Lake Charles around 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24, in reference to a possible armed robbery.

Deputies say when they arrived, the victim told them that his roommate’s son, Michael E. Malbroux, 25, and another man entered the victim’s room through a window and held him at gunpoint. The victim says that Malbroux and the other man threatened him and stole his money, keys, and cell phone before fleeing.

A $180,000 warrant for Malbroux’s arrest has been issued by Judge Tony Fazzio for home invasion, armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident or Malbroux’s whereabouts to call 491-3605.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.