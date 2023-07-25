50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Authorities searching for Lake Charles armed robbery suspect

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are currently searching for a Lake Charles man and an accomplice who are believed to have robbed a victim at gunpoint, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says that deputies were dispatched to a home on 9th Ave. in Lake Charles around 7 a.m. on Monday, July 24, in reference to a possible armed robbery.

Deputies say when they arrived, the victim told them that his roommate’s son, Michael E. Malbroux, 25, and another man entered the victim’s room through a window and held him at gunpoint. The victim says that Malbroux and the other man threatened him and stole his money, keys, and cell phone before fleeing.

A $180,000 warrant for Malbroux’s arrest has been issued by Judge Tony Fazzio for home invasion, armed robbery, armed robbery with the use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident or Malbroux’s whereabouts to call 491-3605.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child
Sherry Vincent died July 19 following a violent assault and break-in at her home on Caroline...
Elderly victim of violent break-in and assault dies

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
10,000 red drum to be stocked in Calcasieu Lake estuary
Bags cover all 32 pumps at the Circle K on Lobdell Highway in Port Allen Tuesday, July 25.
Area Circle K closes pumps after fuel mix-up
First Alert Traffic.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Congestion remains on 210 bridge EB
Saints TE Jimmy Graham wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month (Source: Sports.Yahoo.com)
In a surprising move, Jimmy Graham returns to Saints on one-year deal