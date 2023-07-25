50/50 Thursdays
Arson suspect arrested in Area 337 restaurant fire

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A woman has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a restaurant in Lake Charles, according to authorities.

Area 337 on Kirkman Street burned in an overnight fire in May, and Lake Charles Fire Prevention Bureau investigators said surveillance video showed a person setting the fire intentionally.

Marsheila Sara Smith, 32, of Lake Charles, was arrested Sunday, July 16, in Lake Charles on a count of simple arson.

Smith was released on July 19 on $85,600 bond.

Fire officials told 7NEWS their investigation is complete, and the case has been handed over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office.

