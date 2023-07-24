SWLA Arrest Report - July 23, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 23, 2023.

Jules Michael Menard, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Lee Busby, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; pedestrians on highways; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Gustavo Adolfo Del-Rio Lopez, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (3 charges).

Britnee Lee Chenevert, 39, Many: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of marijuana.

Aaron Ambrose Dupas III, 18, DeRidder: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Satyrion Jamal Webber, 18, DeRidder: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Anthony Herbert Chaumont, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chance Kalen Cole, 21, DeRidder: Trespassing; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Nelson Robert Brady, 33, DeQuincy: Possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies; parole detainer.

Ceymon Deion Delshawn Thomas, 22, Lake Charles: Trespassing; resisting an officer by flight; possession of stolen firearms (2 charges).

David Jerrod Williams, 21, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony.

Anthony Detwan Lancaster Jr., 24, Austin, TX: Trespassing; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of felonies.

Miguel Sanchez, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse with a dangerous weapon.

Jeffrey Scott Fontenot, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Carl Roger Certain Jr., 37, Homeless: Burglary; property damage under $1,000.

Kia Lashae Salton, 31, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug.

