Pearl Harbor survivor turns 100

CHURCH POINT, La. (KPLC) - A Pearl Harbor Veteran reaches the milestone birthday of 100 years old.

Today he was honored and praised for his dedication to his country at the American Legion Post 225.

“He’s one of the last few of the greatest generation we’ve had,” American Legion Post 225 Commander Dennis Hart said. “Just the patriotism, everybody was all in. The call went out and they answered. No questions, they answered.”

Joe Richard is believed to be Louisiana’s last Pearl Harbor survivor and a very special birthday party was organized to honor a true American hero.

“Just for him to get out there and go rescue other sailors who were trapped in need just shows what the military is about, just helping other people in need,” U.S. Navy Master at Arms Scott Orzechowski said.

Richard was assigned to the USS Rigel stationed at the Pearl Harbor Naval Base when Japan surprise attacked on December 7, 1941.

In the days after, he helped save 33 people from the USS Arizona and 3 from the USS Oklahoma.

Hart said people like Joe serve as role models for the future of this country.

“Everyone was involved, whether a current generation would do it in the same circumstances, I’d like to think so,” Hart said.

A celebration proving that American patriotism is still alive.

“I didn’t really expect a lot of people to show out but it shows how a lot of people really care about the military nowadays,” Orzechowski said.

Orzechowski said Joe Richard is a man who’s made an impact that will continue to inspire others indefinitely.

“He’s a hero for sure, definitely a hero for sure,” Orzechowski said.

Happy birthday Joe and thank you for your service.

