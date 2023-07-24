Officials provide update on Port Wonder Project

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - There are some new updates on the Port Wonder project in Lake Charles. The $20 million dollar project broke ground in 20-21, and now the roof structure of the facility is finally coming together.

One crew member after the other was on site. Children’s Museum Executive Director Allyson Montgomery tells 7News it takes at least a team of 50, day in and day out to make sure the anticipated completion date of the project does not miss its deadline.

“The crew is out here pretty much almost seven days a week, they are definitely working as much as they can. They know how much this children’s museum means to our community and they want us to be back open as much as we do,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery said everything is on schedule; they are still set to open next summer.

“Right now, the Lemoine Construction crew is working on installing cross beams that will create the wave of the roof structure for Port Wonder. They are also in the process of installing the connectors,” Montgomery said.

They say there is one thing that the public could do that would be helpful with the move-in.

“As you can imagine moving into a new facility has some cost associated with that and so we are collecting donations through our, ‘Here Comes the Sun’ capital campaign and so, you can make a donation by visiting the SWLA Website,” Montgomery said.

