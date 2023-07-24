McNeese Football Picked to Finish Third in Southland Conference Preseason Poll
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southland Conference Media Day took place virtually on Monday morning, and prior to the Media Day (which previously took place in Lake Charles) beginning, the conference released it’s preseason poll, where McNeese was picked to finish third, receiving 65 total points, behind only UIW, and Southeastern
Preseason Poll:
- Southeastern (9 first-place votes) 93 points
- Incarnate Word (7 first-place votes) 91 points
- McNeese 65 points
- Nicholls 62 points
- Northwestern State 52 points
- Texas A&M - Commerce 33 points
- Lamar 28 points
- Houston Christian 24 points
Prior to the 2022 season, McNeese was picked to finish fourth in the conference, with Southeastern being one and two respectively, just like they are ahead of the 2023 season, and Nicholls being third.
Following somewhat of a disappointing 2022 season that saw the Pokes go 2-4 in conference play, and 4-7 overall, McNeese finished in sixth place in the conference.
