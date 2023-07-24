50/50 Thursdays
Man arrested after allegedly attempting to kidnap child

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - Lafayette Police arrested a Youngsville man today who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 3-year-old in plain view of the child’s mother.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers arrived at a business in the 2500 block of Kaliste Saloom Road regarding an attempted kidnapping incident.

Their preliminary investigation revealed the 3-year-old victim was inside with his mother when Andrew Keith Panday, 63, began conversing with the child. Panday then reached over, picked up the victim and attempted to exit out of the business’ front doors.

The child’s mother noticed what was going on and yelled at Panday, who put the child down and left.

Officers said they were able to locate Panday and arrest him without incident.

Panday was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and charged with one count of attempted kidnapping

