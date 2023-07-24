50/50 Thursdays
La. Board of Pardons decides on further review for death row clemency requests

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons met Monday morning after a number of inmates on death asked Governor John Bel Edwards to spare their lives before he leaves office.

The board heard from both the District Attorney’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, who asked them to remove the item from the agenda.

Others with groups like the Capitol Appeals Project pushed back asking the board to disregard both those offices’ opinions.

After meeting in an executive session, the board decided to remove it from the agenda pending further review.

“These applicants have been set aside pending further review of our administrative rules,” said Francis Abbott, Executive Director of the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

