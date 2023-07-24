Inmate escapes Evangeline Parish jail

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make the public aware of an escaped inmate who may be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory reported the escape of Willie Javonne Price earlier this evening.

Willie Javonne Price (Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

Price is described as a tattooed black male, approximately 6-foot-1, with brown eyes and black hair.

The public is advised that Price has been known to carry weapons.

Anyone who sees this man or has any information is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department 337-363-2161 or 911.

