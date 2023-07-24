50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Inmate escapes Evangeline Parish jail

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office wants to make the public aware of an escaped inmate who may be armed and dangerous.

Sheriff Charles R. Guillory reported the escape of Willie Javonne Price earlier this evening.

Willie Javonne Price
Willie Javonne Price(Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office)

Price is described as a tattooed black male, approximately 6-foot-1, with brown eyes and black hair.

The public is advised that Price has been known to carry weapons.

Anyone who sees this man or has any information is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department 337-363-2161 or 911.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start to the week with relatively low rain chances ahead
Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La., was arrested on charges on third-degree rape.
Kaplan police officer charged with third-degree rape
Still photo of handcuffs.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2023
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2023