Former McNeese T&F Distance Runner Jarrett LeBlanc Breaks World Record

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday was a special day for former McNeese distance runner Jarrett LeBlanc as he set out to break the World Record for the fastest half marathon run on a treadmill. The previous World Record was 1:03:08 held by American John Raneri who set the record in 2020. LeBlanc broke the record by 18 seconds, running the 13.1 mile half marathon in a record 1:02:50.

The last seconds when jarrett knew he secured the record! pic.twitter.com/sTvtyjQn1h — McNeese T&F/XC (@McNeeseTF_XC) July 23, 2023

The World Record attempt was to raise money for Camp Bon Couer, a non-profit organization that provides camps and programs for children with heart defects.

“Two ideas came together that motivated me to attempt this,” said LeBlanc. “Getting back into shape after taking some time off (from running) after my daughter was born in May 2022, and as a cardiac sonographer, I see kids with congenital heart disease in the NICU before they end up having multiple life-saving surgeries,” said LeBlanc via a McNeese Press Release put out on Sunday.

LeBlanc said the World Record wasn’t that big of a deal to him, the most important thing was helping those in need “The record to me is pretty small. Sure, this is a good indicator of fitness, but compared to the cause, it’s minuscule. I’m really hoping to spread overall awareness about congenital heart disease and at the same time, raising money for the camp,” said LeBlanc via a McNeese Press Release put out on Sunday.

The World Record attempt, which was dubbed the “Heartbeat Half Marathon” had a donation goal of $25,000, if you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Jarrett LeBlanc Breaks Half Marathon Treadmill World Record (McNeese Athletics)

