50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Former McNeese T&F Distance Runner Jarrett LeBlanc Breaks World Record

By Matthew Travis
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sunday was a special day for former McNeese distance runner Jarrett LeBlanc as he set out to break the World Record for the fastest half marathon run on a treadmill. The previous World Record was 1:03:08 held by American John Raneri who set the record in 2020. LeBlanc broke the record by 18 seconds, running the 13.1 mile half marathon in a record 1:02:50.

The World Record attempt was to raise money for Camp Bon Couer, a non-profit organization that provides camps and programs for children with heart defects.

“Two ideas came together that motivated me to attempt this,” said LeBlanc. “Getting back into shape after taking some time off (from running) after my daughter was born in May 2022, and as a cardiac sonographer, I see kids with congenital heart disease in the NICU before they end up having multiple life-saving surgeries,” said LeBlanc via a McNeese Press Release put out on Sunday.

LeBlanc said the World Record wasn’t that big of a deal to him, the most important thing was helping those in need “The record to me is pretty small. Sure, this is a good indicator of fitness, but compared to the cause, it’s minuscule. I’m really hoping to spread overall awareness about congenital heart disease and at the same time, raising money for the camp,” said LeBlanc via a McNeese Press Release put out on Sunday.

The World Record attempt, which was dubbed the “Heartbeat Half Marathon” had a donation goal of $25,000, if you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

Jarrett LeBlanc Breaks Half Marathon Treadmill World Record
Jarrett LeBlanc Breaks Half Marathon Treadmill World Record(McNeese Athletics)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

McNeese Football (Courtesy: MGN)
McNeese Football Picked to Finish Third in Southland Conference Preseason Poll
McNeese Garrison Smith (Courtesy: McNeese Athletics)
Five McNeese Football Players Named to Southland Preseason All-Conference Teams
Robert MacIntyre at The Open (Twitter: @robert1lefty)
Former McNeese Golfer Robert MacIntyre Makes The Cut at The Open
Lafayette Christian Academy Three-Star LB Sandy Lewis Commits to McNeese