First Alert Forecast: Lower humidity here for now, but hot and humid weather returns soon.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The humidity will remain low through Tuesday, but it will return soon. The drier air means it will feel relatively comfortable overnight into Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s in some places!

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A weak frontal boundary moved through Southwest Louisiana Sunday and brought drier air into our area, and this will remain in place through Tuesday. Dry air cools off quicker overnight and that will allow lows to reach the mid to upper 60s north of I-10 while areas farther south remain in the low to mid 70s Tuesday morning. The boundary will slowly lift north Tuesday and humidity will gradually increase south of it, areas most likely to notice the change will be near the coast. Showers will also be possible along and south of the boundary, as long as it stays near the coast most of SWLA will not likely see rain Tuesday.

By Wednesday all of SWLA will be back to the hot and humid weather we had in place last week as southerly winds return. Rain looks pretty limited through early next week as upper level high pressure will be just off to our northwest. The high will be a little farther away than it was last week and for that reason the forecast will include a slim 20% chance of rain each afternoon. Though it is quite possible that most of us see little to no rain depending on the strength of the high.

We are watching two areas in the tropics which have a low chance of developing according to the National Hurricane Center. Neither of these appear to be a concern for SWLA, but as always we will let you know if anything changes. Saharan dust remains over the Gulf we could see an increase in dust levels this week.

