First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances and calmer weather to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A calmer weather pattern is in place in SWLA as we start off our week. A stalled frontal boundary continues to hang near the coast, keeping rain chances mostly limited across the area. A few pop-up storms or showers are not out of the question near the coastline, but any activity will likely be isolated.

Monday’s temperatures will be warming back up into the low to mid 90′s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds into the afternoon. Slightly drier air continues to move into the area which will help keep heat indices down, especially in the northern parishes. A few places could still get over the 100° threshold, but no heat advisories are expected this afternoon.

Afternoon heat indices could approach 100°, but heat advisories are unlikely (KPLC)

The upper level high that has been influencing our hot weather over the last week will start to move back east as we head into the week, although this time it’s expected to move farther north, which could mean less in the way of overtly hot temperatures. A good amount of Saharan dust will also be moving into the gulf around the same time. These two factors will likely limit our rain chances for the week as the stalled front runs it’s course, but will not be zero with a few pop-up showers or afternoon storms possible.

High pressure will keep rain chances low this week as it moves back east (KPLC)

The tropics are generally quiet with no threats to SWLA. In the far upper Atlantic, Don continues to die down as it moves further off to the northeast and will likely drop back into a low over the next day or so. We are still watching a disturbance east of the Leeward Islands, but dry air continues to hinder it’s development as it is sandwiched between two zones of Saharan dust. Chances of it becoming a tropical system have dropped significantly over the last day or so and conditions are expected to discourage further development as the week goes on.

Saharan dust is keeping the tropics suppressed. (KPLC)

