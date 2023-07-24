50/50 Thursdays
Fire destroys Westlake High School baseball concession stand and press box

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board says that a fire broke out at the Westlake High School baseball concession stand and press box facility early this morning, July 24.

Authorities say the fire caused significant damage to the building but that thankfully no one was present or hurt in the incident.

Fire destroys Westlake High School baseball concession stand and press box(Calcasieu Parish School Board)

The school board and Westlake High School say they want to express their deepest gratitude to the Westlake Fire Department for their timely response.

Officials are still waiting on the full report including how the fire began but say that they intend to rebuild the facility back even better than before.

