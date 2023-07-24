50/50 Thursdays
Crews searching for man who jumped overboard Carnival cruise ship

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (KPLC) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are searching for a 30-year-old passenger who jumped overboard a cruise ship on its way back to Florida Sunday morning.

The person the man was traveling with on the Carnival Elation alerted the crew late Sunday afternoon that he had not been seen all day, according to officials with Carnival Cruise Line. After searching the ship and watching security video, the crew determined that he had jumped from the ship.

He jumped around 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida, according to the Coast Guard. Air and surface crews are searching the area.

The ship was on a four-day cruise in the Bahamas and returned to its homeport of Jacksonville on Monday morning, according to Carnival.

