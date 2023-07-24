50/50 Thursdays
Calcasieu ADA’s assist Beauregard office in first-degree murder trial

By Jakob Evans and Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Two assistant district attorneys from Calcasieu Parish will be aiding Beauregard Parish in the prosecution of a man accused of first-degree murder.

First Assistant District Attorney Jacob Johnson and Deputy Chief of Litigation Charles Robinson will help Beauregard Parish District Attorney Jimmy Lestage prosecute James Derek Person who will stand trial for the murder of 26-year-old Jimmie Box. Jury selection is currently underway in DeRidder.

Box was last seen on August 1 of 2020. Investigative agencies in Louisiana and Texas determined he was kidnapped.

By August 17 of that year, human remains were discovered just over the state line in Texas.

Eventually, five people were arrested in connection with Box’s disappearance and death.

Person is the first to go to trial and is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and obstruction of justice.

The Calcasieu D.A.’s Office says Johnson and Robinson are being paid by Beauregard and are using their vacation time for all preparation leading up to the trial and will continue to use it until the trial is concluded.

Calcasieu D.A. Stephen Dwight said Lestage asked for their help with the case due to their experience with similar cases.

