Barricade situation on Canal Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Canal Street yesterday around 4 p.m. of a man threatening suicide.

According to Sgt. Andrew Malveaux, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police, a SWAT team dispatched to the home, which became a barricade situation when the man refused to come out of the home.

The man did eventually come out of the house and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said there were no injuries from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.