50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Barricade situation on Canal Street

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police responded to a call in the 4000 block of Canal Street yesterday around 4 p.m. of a man threatening suicide.

According to Sgt. Andrew Malveaux, spokesperson for the Lake Charles Police, a SWAT team dispatched to the home, which became a barricade situation when the man refused to come out of the home.

The man did eventually come out of the house and was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities said there were no injuries from the incident.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
United flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport
Live Oak Street
Sulphur police investigating death of a child

Latest News

Fire destroys Westlake High School baseball concession stand and press box
Fire destroys Westlake High School baseball concession stand and press box
Afternoon heat indices could approach 100°, but heat advisories are unlikely
First Alert Forecast: Low rain chances and calmer weather to start the week
Health Headlines: Healthy attitude, healthy life
Health Headlines: Healthy attitude, healthy life
Jeff Landry
AG Jeff Landry urges Pardon Board to follow rules while considering death row clemency pleas