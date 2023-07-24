7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: Leesville running back Xavier Ford

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Leesville running back Xavier Ford is coming off a breakout sophomore season that saw him rush for over 2,500 to go along with 32 touchdowns, and head coach of the Wampus Cats Robert Causey raved about all the things that his star tailback brings to the table on a daily basis.

“Whatever you think of him as an athlete on the football field, he is 10 times that as a person, and so to see him perform, it’s just no different. on Friday night to a Thursday practice, to a Tuesday weight room session in the summer, he always brings everything he has to the table,” said Coach Causey. “During the spring it’s the same, he is very consistent, I’m very fortunate and blessed to have coached everybody in his family but grandpa, and so to me, it’s just an honor just to have an opportunity to coach him.”

With the success Ford has had from last season, he expects to take his game to the next level and that includes being a leader that guides his teammates by example. Causey believes Ford has taken the next step as an upperclassman, and made it clear that he is a joy to coach each and every day.

“This is the reason why you do what you do, you get in this profession because you love kids and you want to coach kids, so having an opportunity to coach a kid like this for two more years again, it’s not about the athletic ability that makes me look forward to coaching him for two more years, it’s about the type of kid that he is,” said Causey. “His work ethic has met our expectations, he elevates those around him and he lets them know what the standard is, just watching him grow, he understands the standard and he’s going to take the standard to the next level.”

Ford and the Wampus Cats are set to open up their 2023 season on September 1. as they will travel out to Jennings to take on the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.