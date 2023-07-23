United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A United flight traveling from Houston International Airport slid off the secondary runway and into the grass at Lake Charles Regional Airport.

Airport director Heath Allen told KPLC the plane went off the runway during stormy weather.

7News meteorologist Max Lagano is on the flight and says he and the rest of the passengers are safe.

A flight attendant announced a gust of wind caused the plane to be pushed off the runway, Lagano said.

A shuttle bus is at the scene and is transporting passengers to the terminal, airport director Heath Allen said. He added the plane will need to be towed off the grass and back onto the pavement.

No injuries are reported.

