50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

United Airlines flight slides off runway at Lake Charles Regional Airport

By Jakob Evans and Andrea Robinson
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A United flight traveling from Houston International Airport slid off the secondary runway and into the grass at Lake Charles Regional Airport.

Airport director Heath Allen told KPLC the plane went off the runway during stormy weather.

7News meteorologist Max Lagano is on the flight and says he and the rest of the passengers are safe.

A flight attendant announced a gust of wind caused the plane to be pushed off the runway, Lagano said.

A shuttle bus is at the scene and is transporting passengers to the terminal, airport director Heath Allen said. He added the plane will need to be towed off the grass and back onto the pavement.

No injuries are reported.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
Coast Guard medevacs 43-year-old from oil tanker south of Lake Charles
Coast Guard medevacs 43-year-old from oil tanker south of Lake Charles
Coast Guard medevacs 43-year-old from oil tanker south of Lake Charles
Coast Guard medevacs 43-year-old from oil tanker south of Lake Charles