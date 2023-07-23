SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2023

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2023.

Sean Patrick Arabie, 26, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Madison Brooke Sinclair, 25, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).

Larra Shirley Mary Visser, 46, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Frederick Javon Fenner, 36: Aggravated battery.

Amber Nicole Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; battery of a dating partner - first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; resisting an officer.

Sara May Grace Harrell, 21, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

