50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - July 22, 2023

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 22, 2023.

Sean Patrick Arabie, 26, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jamarquin Desmond Hebert, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Madison Brooke Sinclair, 25, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

Keely Kaite Mays, 24, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).

Larra Shirley Mary Visser, 46, Sulphur: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; battery of a dating partner - first offense.

Frederick Javon Fenner, 36: Aggravated battery.

Amber Nicole Trahan, 35, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; battery of a dating partner - first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; resisting an officer.

Sara May Grace Harrell, 21, Lake Charles: Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden; resisting an officer by flight; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; direct contempt of court.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La., was arrested on charges on third-degree rape.
Kaplan police officer charged with third-degree rape
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2023.
SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2023
Don’s Car Wash holds pet adoption event to find pets a new home
Don’s Car Wash holds pet adoption event to find pets a new home
House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning