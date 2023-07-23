Kaplan police officer charged with third-degree rape

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A police officer has been arrested on a third-degree rape charge after allegedly pressuring a woman to leave a bar with him.

According to Sheriff Mike Couvillon, spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, the allegations against Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La., stemmed from an incident during the early morning hours of July 22 at a bar in Kaplan.

Terry Wayne Leopold Kraut Jr., 35, of Kaplan, La., was arrested on charges on third-degree rape. (Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)

Authorities said a woman was getting ready to leave the bar when Kraut Jr. asked to take her home, and she declined his offer. Kraut Jr. persisted, stating she would make it home safely. Knowing Kraut Jr. was a local police officer, the victim accepted his persisted request.

Rather than bringing her home, the woman said he traveled to a “country” road just outside of Kaplan city limits and committed a non-consensual sexual act on her.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division responded to the complaint and called out the VPSO’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

Through their investigation, CID obtained probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for third-degree rape, with a bond set at $25,000.

Kraut Jr. was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center without incident. The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office said more charges are possible.

