House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thunderstorms are believed to be the cause of a fire in Lake Charles.
A home on Pujol Road was struck by lightning, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.
Multiple fire trucks aided the scene during the storm around 7 p.m.
No injuries or fatalities are reported.
The fire remains under investigation.
