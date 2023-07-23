House catches fire after supposedly being struck by lightning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Thunderstorms are believed to be the cause of a fire in Lake Charles.

A home on Pujol Road was struck by lightning, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

Multiple fire trucks aided the scene during the storm around 7 p.m.

No injuries or fatalities are reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

