FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A quiet start to the week with relatively low rain chances ahead

By Max Lagano
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we get ready to start the work week, a quiet day is looking likely as we step outside on Monday. A stalled frontal boundary will continue to hang close to the coast during the day. This means rain chances will be very limited and most of the area should remain rain free. The only exception may be along and south of the boundary near the cost, where a pop-up storm or two is not entirely out of the question. Still, any activity is likely to be isolated.

Another very warm and mostly dry day is expected Monday.
Another very warm and mostly dry day is expected Monday.(KPLC)

Otherwise, temps should warm back up into the low 90′s along I-10, and into the mid 90′s north of it. And like we saw Sunday, slightly drier air will continue to filter into parts of the area and especially for the northern parishes. The good news is that heat indices will again be lower than what we’ve seen lately, though some of those numbers still may approach the 100-degree mark by the afternoon.

With the stalled front hanging close to the coast early this week, rain chances will remain low...
With the stalled front hanging close to the coast early this week, rain chances will remain low for now.(KPLC)

As we head into the week, the upper level high will likely move back east although probably farther north too. This combined with Saharan dust moving into the gulf will likely limit rain chances into next week. Still, those chances will not be zero with a few pop-up showers or storms possible by the middle of the week as the front washes out and more moisture returns.

High pressure may move northeastward later this week, though a few afternoon showers or storms...
High pressure may move northeastward later this week, though a few afternoon showers or storms will still be possible.(KPLC)

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Don is still located in the far north Atlantic but moving over much cooler waters and starting to weaken. We’re still watching a disturbance well east of the Leeward Islands. Thankfully, dry air is continuing to hinder its’ development, and chances of it becoming a tropical system have decreased over the day or so. Conditions ahead of it should discourage development it as it moves west this week, but we’ll still keep an eye on it in case anything changes.

