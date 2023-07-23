Coast Guard medevacs 43-year-old from oil tanker south of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coast Guard medevaced a 43-year-old woman from an oil tanker 55 miles south of Lake Charles Friday.

The Coast Guard sector Houston-Galveston received a call from a man aboard a boat at 3 p.m. saying his wife was displaying symptoms of a heat stroke.

A nearby vessel assisted by transporting the woman onto their ship where she received medical attention from a physician aboard.

The helicopter crew arrived on the scene and took the passenger to the Chennault Airport where local emergency medical services personnel picked her up and took her to a local hospital.

She is reported to be in stable condition.

