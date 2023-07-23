7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: LCCP Wide Receiver Elijah Garrick

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles College Prep Wide Receiver Elijah Garrick has been a staple of the Trailblazers offense for the past couple of seasons, and as he heads into his final year of high school football, he wants to make sure that he puts together his best season to date.

For Garrick to do that, he will have to do it with a new quarterback as the Trailblazers will have a replacement at the position this coming season, and Elijah believes that he will have a very strong connection with the Trailblazers signal caller.

“The off-season is going very well so far, we’ve been building chemistry day in and day out, we’ve been working a lot, and trying to adjust to all the new pieces on this team,” said Garrick. “I firmly believe in the leaders that we have this year, I feel like we’re going to be great, I feel like we will have a great season, and I know that I’m going to try my best to have another great season.”

Head coach of LCCP Erick Franklin loves the leadership that Garrick and all of the seniors bring this year, and he believes his team is in line for a big season with how great of a summer they have had.

“This team is one of those teams leadership-wise we haven’t had that in a few years, I think this senior group really understands what to do and has been putting their best foot forward since the season was over last year, remember those guys had heartbreak against Notre Dame last year and they want to prove something after losing that game,” said Coach Franklin”. “I know by the time the first game comes and the jamboree comes, they’re going to be ready.”

Garrick and the Trailblazers will open up their season like most of the teams in Southwest Louisiana on September 1. as they will take on the Magnolia School of Excellence.

