SWLA Arrest Report - July 21, 2023

Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2023.
Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2023.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 21, 2023.

Jardon Lamontre Castle, 18, Jasper, Tx: Out of state detainer.

Christopher Chad Gilland, 40, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; battery of a dating partner - strangulation; false imprisonment; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Edward Fitzgerald White, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug; produce, manufacture, distribute, or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; contraband; possession of a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; probation detainer.

Christopher Dewayne Bennett, 46, Anacoco: Four counts of contempt of court.

Jose Franciso-Rocha Morales, 24, Sulphur: Felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Yong Li, 49, Houston, Tx: Instate detainer.

John Clayton West, 52, Sulphur: Second-degree battery; theft less than $1,000.

Michael John Guillory, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; drug paraphernalia.

Wilbert Henderson, 62, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Tajjell Monquise Humphrey, 41, Lake Charles: Two counts of contempt of court; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer.

Candi Ann Steward, 42, Sulphur: Two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia.

