Sports Person of the Week - Adam Coleman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In just a few days, from July 24-27 the 2023 NCAA College Basketball Academy is set to start, and a familiar Southwest Louisiana face will be in attendance as Sulphur boys basketball Head Coach Adam Coleman was invited to the event.

Coleman has spent years as a coach in Southwest Louisiana at South Beauregard and now Sulphur, and he made it clear that he is honored to be able to help teach players aside from some of the top coaches in the entire country.

“First of all, it was very humbling, it’s a blessing, there are some guys that I know at the next level who appreciate the things that our coaching staff has done here at Sulphur High School and has afforded us the opportunity to be involved with something of this nature, but just the opportunity to sit down with like-minded coaches and just hear some of their stories will be amazing,” said Coach Coleman. “These guys have a wealth of knowledge and experiences and stories to share and so what excites me the most is just to get to go hang out with some of these guys that I really look up to and here’s some of their stories and hopefully learn a thing or two.”

The event will host around 400 basketball players from all over the country as the best of the best will try to learn what it takes to play at the next level. Coleman is excited to see some of the top players in the country and hopes to take what he learns from the Academy, and then translate those principles to his own team.

“The opportunity to go there, we’re going to see the NBA level combine, and we’re going to see how they assess players, what are the things that are important to them, we’re going to see the way that they go about their skills training at the division one level and so without a doubt, there’s going to be so many things that we bring back,” said Coleman. “I’m hoping that in the future we have a few young men who actually get to participate in an event like this and again, having the opportunity to learn and see it firsthand allows me to help these guys get to that level, so that’s the most exciting thing for me as a coach is to help our young man, our student-athletes here get to that point to their make their dreams come true.”

Coach Coleman is set to head out to Memphis, Tennessee where the event is being held this coming Saturday, and looks forward to representing the whole area of Southwest Louisiana.

