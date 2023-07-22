Several projects underway at Port of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Millions of dollars are on the way to Louisiana in FEMA grants for hurricane disaster aid.

The Port of Lake Charles is receiving more than $82 million.

Port of Lake Charles Executive Director Richert Self said the port has a long way to go in recovery, but they’re using this as an opportunity to build up-to-date, stronger facilities.

“Just about all the facilities are going to have significant repair projects, and I say repairs, again, it’s really an overall modernization of the port assets,” Self said.

The money will help fund several things, including two ship unloaders, a rail-mounted mobile harbor crane and what port officials are calling the largest construction project in its history, which is transit sheds for cargo at the port’s City Docks.

“So, we are replacing seven older, smaller warehouses with one large 200-square-foot warehouse,” said Nick Pestello, the port’s director of engineering, maintenance and development. “It’s going to be very modern, new structure, new fire protection system.”

Lastly, the money will fund the modernization of the industrial canal facility for general cargo and possibly off-show wind cargo.

“So, this is a berth in an area that is currently not in commerce,” Pestello said. “So, we are going to utilize these funds, reconstruct the berth and do some dredging down there, so we can put it back in commerce.”

Approximately $108 million in construction is underway with another $131-million project starting in the next 30 days. Approximately $100 million of plans are in the designing phase that will start construction over the next year.

Eighty percent of the projects are hurricane related.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.