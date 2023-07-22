First Alert Forecast: Scattered activity to finish out the weekend, rain chances stay low next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered activity Saturday evening is helping to cool temperatures down, with a few showers likely to stick around for Sunday morning.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A weak frontal boundary has dropped south late Saturday bringing much needed scattered showers and storms to much of SWLA. This boundary will likely still be around Sunday and should help to produce scattered showers and storms mainly earlier in the day. Some scattered activity could still pop up in the afternoon as the front continues to weaken.

Some storms late Saturday could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail, very similar to what we saw around the area Monday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Extreme heat will be backing off for Sunday, but away from cooling showers temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans they should be mostly fine, just keep an eye on the sky for pop up activity; and remember you can always check the radar using our First Alert Weather app and it is available here: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

As we head into next week the upper level high will likely move back east although probably farther north too. This combined with Saharan dust moving into the gulf will likely limit rain chances into next week, but they will not be zero.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. Saharan dust currently located just east of Florida will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend and could reach SWLA by the early next week, and it looks like another round of dust will move off of Africa next week. However there is a system that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring which is located between these areas of dusts, though the environment does not look particularly favorable for it especially next week, so I see no cause for concern at this time.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

