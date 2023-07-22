Don’s Car Wash holds pet adoption event to find pets a new home

50/50 Thursdays
By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Don’s Car Wash hosted a pet adoption event to help keep your car clean from pets and maybe even bring one home.

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services and Hobo Hotel For Cats were in attendance to help find the right owner for their loving animals.

To keep the theme going, a local artist was there sketching pet portraits.

“We’re just wanting to highlight and offer not only the pet adoption options here in Lake Charles to make sure if someone wants a pet or needs a pet they have a good opportunity but also just to know where you can come get your car cleaned and keep your car clean if you do have a pet in your car,” marketing coordinator Darla Meyer said.

Two dogs found new homes and three cats are planning to be adopted from Hobo Hotel.

