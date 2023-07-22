Cameron NAACP holds day of prayer to recognize 45 year anniversary

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Forty-five years ago the Cameron Parish NAACP Chapter was organized. Today, the chapter gathered to celebrate this milestone with a day of prayer.

Pray for America, love, and unity was the primary message shared during the ceremony.

For years the officers of the Cameron NAACP branch have built a tradition of providing services catered to all sectors of the community.

Speakers like Sister Louise Cole and Rev. Dwight Barker were in attendance to commemorate this special day.

Rev. Dwight Barker said this year’s national day of prayer represents how powerful the unity of prayer can be.

“Pray for your brother. Pray for your sister. Pray for anybody you know who needs prayer. We all need it,” he said.

The morning was dedicated to not only remembering the past but recognizing how anyone can change the future.

“That means if we learn to pray for other people, pray for our leaders, pray for those in charge, it allows us to live a life of peace,” Barker said.

Sister Louise Cole is one of the branch’s original officers. She has been around from the beginning and said celebrations like these are crucial to keeping the chapter alive.

In 1980, Sister Cole was able to convince the Cameron Parish Police Jury to proclaim April 4 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. She has seen many people come and go but stands by the strength of prayer.

