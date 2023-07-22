American Legion Post 407 school uniform drive helps families in Lake Area

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The school year is quickly approaching and today American Legion Post 407 in Westlake hosted a school uniform drive to make returning to school a little easier.

Uniforms of all sizes for boys and girls were available to the community in hopes of helping families in the Lake Area.

President of Post 407 Renee Hantz said their goal is to help anyone they can.

“Well uniforms are expensive we all know that and kids grow so fast that most of the clothes they may have bought last spring that are still new they don’t fit into now at the end of the summer so we just wanted to help everybody out,” Hantz said.

Hantz said next year she hopes to get all the units in their district involved in the uniform drive as well.

