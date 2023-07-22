7-In-Seven Countdown - Top 2023 SWLA HS Football Players: Iowa quarterback Cole Corbello

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Three-year starter Cole Corbello has already put together a lasting legacy at Iowa High School, and as he comes into his final year of high school football, the head coach of the Yellowjackets made it clear that his quarterback is one of the mentally toughest players that he has ever coached.

“You can’t ask for a better person leader, he’s just all around guy who’s all in, all the time and anything you ask him to do, you can guarantee it’s going to get done,” said Coach Johns. “I think the biggest attribute he has is that he’s tough as nails, he’s a throwback and it’s hard to find guys like that these days but so when that guy goes out on a Friday night, he’s not scared of anything, nothing bothers him, he’s got a great demeanor by himself and you know he doesn’t doesn’t panic.”

That no-panic attitude has allowed him to stay calm through some of the most pressure-filled moments as he looks to be more of a vocal fixture in the Yellowjackets locker room.

This season Corbello’s main focus in the off-season has been his leadership as he heads into his senior year, and he has made it a priority to help new players find their footing in the summer.

“We’re ready to roll, we’ve been waiting all this summer and this is when it really pays off when you go to the morning workouts every morning at 5:30,” said Corbello. “I want to do my best, I want to help the team out and get the younger kids more comfortable so they know what they need to know for the season, and we’re always going to outwork somebody, we’re always going to do the next step, we’re always going to go the extra yard, that’s one thing that you can count on Iowa doing, we just never give up.”

Corbello and the Yellowjackets are set to open up their 2023 season on September 1st against the Iota Bulldogs as they will look to put together yet another deep playoff run.

