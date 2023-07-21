UPDATE: Deputies find no-foul play in case of missing DeQuincy man, investigation continues

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said no foul play or obvious signs of trauma have been found on the body of 60-year-old George Green.

The body of Green, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found around 1:40 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area near Banneker Street and William Still Road.

“This morning we did get preliminary news from the coroner’s office, they did an X-ray of the body,” Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. “There’s no trauma to the head or body, no stab wounds, no bullet holes, so at this point now we’re going to wait for the coroner, which could take weeks, maybe even up to a month, to be notified of the cause of death.”

Both the DeQuincy Police Department and the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office worked on the case.

Green was reported missing after he was last seen in the area of Seymour Pullam on Sunday, July 16. He was seen on surveillance video pumping gas at the Super Stop gas station on South Grand Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

