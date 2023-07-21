SWLA Arrest Report - July 20, 2023
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for July 20, 2023.
Colt Christian Gordy, 33, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Gary Lakeith Williams, 57, Lake Charles: Trespassing; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (10 charges); trespassing.
George Harris III, 26, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Eric Matthew Vezina, 45, Lafayette: Aggravated battery; aggravated property damage; possession of marijuana.
Trinidad M. Manzano, 42, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.
Carmen Alexandra Spears, 39, Lake Charles: Battery.
Daniel Wayman Wright, 50, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Robert Lee Temple, 56, Vinton: Disturbing the peace; remaining on land after being forbidden; assault.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.