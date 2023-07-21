Qualifying begins soon for the governor’s race; new campaign finance reports shed light on fundraising

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People who say they want to be Louisiana’s next governor will soon need to make it official, as qualifying for the race is less than three weeks away. And campaign reports released this week show how the candidates who have announced they will sign up for the race are doing in terms of raising campaign dollars.

Robert Collins, Ph.D., is a Dillard University political analyst who is watching closely how the race is shaping up.

“Until the field is set anything could still happen and I still expect there are going to be some surprises at some point in time down the line,” he said.

But the latest campaign finance reports shed light on how the fundraising is going for the seven people who have announced their candidacies.

July 17 was the deadline for campaign finance reports that cover April 8 through July 6.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry raked in $4.6 million during that timeframe, and he had $9.1 million on hand for that reporting period.

State Treasurer John Schroder’s total contributions for that period were $208,000, and he had nearly $2.2 million on hand.

Stephen Waguespack, the former leader of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, made $1.3 million in contributions and had $1.8 million on hand.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt received contributions of $57,400 for the same period and she had over $350,000 on hand.

Rep. Richard Nelson, a member of the La. House of Representatives, received close to $27,000 in contributions and he had just shy of $280,000 on hand.

Shawn Wilson, the former chief of the La. Department of Transportation and Development and the only major Democrat to announce his candidacy received over $550,000 in contributions and had $594,000 on hand.

And veteran attorney Hunter Lundy who is running as an independent, received contributions of $146, 085. But his campaign finance report also shows $700,000 in loans. Lundy had $2.1 million on hand.

“Well, it’s no surprise that Jeff Landry is leading in the fundraising race because he has been running for office so much longer than all the other candidates,” said Collins.

He added that there is still a lot of time between now and the October 14 primary.

“It’s important to stress that it’s still very early in the race, qualifying hasn’t even happened yet. And so fundraising hasn’t really won’t start happening in earnest until the field is actually set, so it’s really too early to draw any absolute conclusions from the fundraising numbers at this point.”

Collins thinks some big money donors to Democratic candidates may be waiting to write checks to Wilson’s campaign.

“Since Shawn Wilson is the only major Democrat currently in the race the Democratic establishment is under the assumption that he pretty much has a guaranteed spot in the runoff, so those people that normally contribute to Democrats they’re going to in all likelihood hold on to their money right now and they’re going to wait for the runoff,” he said.

Collins said if there is a runoff between a Democrat and a Republican, he expects more outside dollars to flow into the race from both sides of the political spectrum.

“I think you’ll see during the runoff, assuming it is between a Democrat and a Republican, you will see a lot of PAC money,” said.

Still, a big question remains. Will voters end up having more candidates to consider once the qualifying period ends?

“This is Louisiana, Louisiana politics is always exciting, so we won’t know the type of race that we’re going to have until qualifying ends on August 10,” said Collins.

