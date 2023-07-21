Orthodontist weighs in on lasting effects of “basement braces”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Some people are finding a way around the cost and years it takes to achieve the smile they want.

It’s a trend called “basement braces” or “DIY braces.” Those are terms for when people attempt them at home or offer dental services for a fraction of the price at home or another facility.

The catch is they are often not licensed and don’t have the proper tools or follow the CDC’s sterilization measures.

7NEWS was alerted of this happening in the Lake Area, so we reached out to the professionals.

“Looking online on social media, you can tell just by the bracket position, they really don’t know what they’re doing,” said Dr. Craig Crawford, an orthodontist at Crawford Orthodontics in Lake Charles.

Crawford said he’s assisted patients with removing previous work performed by people who were not licensed. In one incident, his patient was unable to get in touch with the person who put the braces on, and as a result, the patient had enamel damage.

While the procedure may look good at first, Crawford said a slew of issues can arise.

“You can move a tooth too fast,” Crawford said. “You can move a root where it shouldn’t be. If there are no X-rays taken or a proper evaluation done, you really don’t know where you are moving the tooth or what you are moving the tooth into.”

Crawford said just because you can move a tooth doesn’t always mean you should. This unsafe practice could produce the opposite result – tooth loss.

“You have to know where to put the bracket, where to move the root, which way to move the root, which way to move the crown of the tooth,” Crawford said. “You want to take it gently- the periodontal ligaments, the gums have to move along with a tooth. You can’t move things too fast, that’s why we have extra training.”

Practicing without a license is a felony. The Louisiana State Board of Dentistry said complaints should be directed to law enforcement in these types of cases.

We checked in with law enforcement in Calcasieu Parish, who said they haven’t received a complaint and aren’t investigating at this time.

On the other end of the state, an arrest was made in a similar incident. Detectives in St. Bernard Parish arrested 28-year-old Aireon Davis after receiving a complaint from a parent who said Davis put braces on their child without permission and charged them money.

The woman was reportedly advertising the illegal orthodontic business on Instagram and running it out of her apartment. She was charged with practicing dentistry without a license.

According to Louisiana law, no one is allowed to practice dentistry without first being authorized and issued a license by the Louisiana State Board of Dentistry. According to the board, Davis did not have a license to practice dentistry in Louisiana.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.