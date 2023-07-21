One injured in shooting at 12th St. gas station
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on 12th Street Thursday night.
The person was shot in the leg and went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.
Police responded to reports of a shot fired in the 1300 block of 12th Street around 9 p.m. but did not find a suspect or victim. Officers got a call from the hospital that the person shot was in the emergency room.
Officers found evidence that a shooting had taken place at the gas station, according to LCPD.
The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 337-491-1311.
