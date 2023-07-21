50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

One injured in shooting at 12th St. gas station

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting at a gas station on 12th Street Thursday night.

The person was shot in the leg and went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shot fired in the 1300 block of 12th Street around 9 p.m. but did not find a suspect or victim. Officers got a call from the hospital that the person shot was in the emergency room.

Officers found evidence that a shooting had taken place at the gas station, according to LCPD.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deontrae Edwards, 25, was killed in a shooting on McKinley Street in Jennings around 12:45 a.m....
Authorities believe Jennings homicide to be gang-related
Lake Charles.
Body pulled from waters of Lake Charles
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
First Alert Traffic.
Update: I-10 W is open again near Hwy 171 after deadly crash
A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Common and Bienville streets in the early hours of...
Arrest made in fatal crash at corner of Common, Bienville streets

Latest News

Hitman sentenced to life in 2018 killing
Man who killed mother, daughter in fire sentenced to back-to-back life sentences
Casey Hatch is charged with two counts of second degree murder for allegedly setting fire to...
Man who killed mother, daughter in fire sentenced to back-to-back life sentences
LeCompte sentenced to 30 years for 2021 crash that killed 3-year-old