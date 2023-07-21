50/50 Thursdays
Man who killed mother, daughter in fire sentenced to back-to-back life sentences

By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man who set fire to a home with a mother and her 12-year-old daughter inside was sentenced to consecutive life sentences Friday morning.

Casey Hatch was convicted in May of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Marie Bourque and her daughter, Ski Smith. Hatch pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

When first responders arrived to the home on Dobbertine Road in January 2020, Hatch told them no one was in the home, even though Bourque and Smith were trapped inside.

Smith’s 11-year-old son survived.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

