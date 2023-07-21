LeCompte sentenced to 30 years for 2021 crash that killed 3-year-old

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Blaine LeCompte has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a 2021 crash that resulted in the death of a 3-year-old and a passenger’s ankle being severed.

Prosecutors say that LeCompte was under the influence of more than twice the legal limit for alcohol and had THC in his system from smoking marijuana.

Authorities say that LeCompte initially lied to a state trooper saying that his passenger was the driver. But evidence showed that the severely injured woman was in the passenger seat and that her blood was all over the corresponding airbag.

LeCompte sobbed through much of the hearing, repeatedly saying he is sorry and saying that he tells everyone he can about this tragedy that he caused in order to prevent others from driving under the influence.

He was found guilty of vehicular homicide and two counts of negligent injury.

