LCPD and CPSO descend on public housing projects after death of elderly woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Residents who live in the same public housing complex as Sherry Vincent are shocked and saddened by her death. Vincent was severely beaten and sexually assaulted July 5 and passed Wednesday, the 19th.

Meanwhile, there was a heavy police presence in the neighborhood on Thursday. Lake Charles Police and Calcasieu Sheriff’s Deputies descended on the public housing complexes off Lake and Creole Streets where the usual foot traffic seems to have diminished.

They may have been looking for evidence-- but also checking houses ... Especially those that have been vacant since the hurricanes.

That’s since the death of 75-year-old Vincent who was brutally beaten with a hammer. Her attacker reportedly came through her back door. Close by there’s a big hole in the fence that separates the elderly complex from another public housing complex, often called Dixy Drive.

Residents like Leona Baxter were glad to see officers, yet she said, “I think they’re a day late and a dollar short if they’re trying to look for evidence. They should have done this the day after, matter of fact when they found out about it that night they should have been out here.”

Mary Brown was Vincent’s good friend and close neighbor.

“It was a shock because Sherry never bothered anybody. She always sat in her home. She’d open her front door and she sat in her comfortable chair and she could watch when the cars went down the street, but that’s all,” she said.

Women who live there say they are scared, worried the violent sex predator who attacked Vincent will return.

“What I’m afraid of is we’re not going to get enough protection in here. Now that’s just my opinion. I’m afraid,” said Brown.

Some are talking about arming themselves.

“I’m going to contact a friend of mine so that they can teach me how to use a gun. Never had a gun before in my life. Get registered and that’s it. I’ll just have to shoot somebody I guess.” said Lisa Johns.

Though the officers were on the west side where elderly stay, they searched on the east side too in the Dixy Drive area where younger people and families stay. Today the complexes look like a ghost town, since very few units are occupied due to widespread hurricane damage in 2020.

The Lake Charles Housing Authority is seeking a $40 million grant to resurrect public housing in a modern and much improved way. They are also waiting on insurance money to rebuild public housing destroyed by the hurricanes.

No update yet on any new developments in the homicide investigation.

