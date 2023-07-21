50/50 Thursdays
Lake Charles emergency communications tower receiving major upgrade

By Devon Distefano
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The communication tower behind Lake Charles Central Fire Station is getting an addition that will expand coverage and make communicating with the public easier.

Phillips 66 contributed $50,000 dollars to aid in the reconstruction of the tower that was destroyed during Hurricane Laura.

The tower has been in use since its rebuild, but its capabilities are limited. Once this project is complete it will provide improved radio signals, which are vital for law enforcement and emergency responders.

McNeese State University’s KBYS radio station will also be using it to broadcast over the airways and reach a larger audience.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said communication is key for the safety of the public.

“For us, communication is the most important thing that we have on our side. It’s how we get, receive, send, and communicate with our portable radios, it’s everything, it is the lifeline to our department,” Mancuso said.

The equipment for the tower is expected to be installed in three to four months.

