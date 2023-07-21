Hitman sentenced to life in 2018 killing
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A hitman hired to kill Dorian Colston in 2018 was formally sentenced Friday morning to life in prison.
Jermaine Washington Jr., 27, was found guilty during his April trial of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Prosecutors say Washington was paid $3,000 for the July 4, 2018, killing of Colston, who was shot eight times.
Dorian Colston death
