Hitman sentenced to life in 2018 killing

Jermaine Washington, Jr. (Calcasieu Correctional Center)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A hitman hired to kill Dorian Colston in 2018 was formally sentenced Friday morning to life in prison.

Jermaine Washington Jr., 27, was found guilty during his April trial of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say Washington was paid $3,000 for the July 4, 2018, killing of Colston, who was shot eight times.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.