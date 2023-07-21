Former McNeese Golfer Robert MacIntyre Makes The Cut at The Open

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Robert MacIntyre, who played golf at McNeese State from 2014-2016, had a great week at The Scottish Open last week, and he was looking to parlay his success in Scotland over to the year’s fourth and final major at The Open at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.

MacIntyre didn’t have the first round he was likely hoping for as he fired a three-over-par 74, but he finished strong thanks to a birdie on the 18th hole, as he looked to hopefully make it through to the weekend.

MacIntyre cards a three-over-par 74, currently sits in 98th.

MacIntyre came back out on Friday with a later tee time as he had work to do in order to make the cut, and make it through to the weekend at The Open for the third consecutive year.

MacIntyre didn’t get the start he wanted as he bogied the second hole, but really found his stride with birdies on the fourth, fifth, and seventh holes, but bogies on six and nine put him at even-par through nine holes. On the back nine MacIntyre started with five consecutive pars before a birdie on the par-five 15th hole, but after a bogey on the 16th, and pars on 17, and 18, MacIntyre finished his round with an even-par 71, for a two-day total of three-over-par.

Robert MacIntyre finished day two with an even par score of 71



Through two rounds MacIntyre is three-over-par, and tied for 60th. The cut line is currently +3 meaning he would make it through to the weekend if it doesn't change.

With the cut line sitting at +3, MacIntyre officially made it through to the weekend at The Open for the third consecutive year, and the fourth time in his career.

MacIntyre’s best career finish at The Open was a tie for 6th place when he was five-under-par in the 2019 Open Championship, he also finished in a tie for 8th place in 2021.

MacIntyre is paired with Rickie Fowler on Saturday morning at 2:55 a.m. central standard time, they are the first group off for round three.

