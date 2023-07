Five McNeese Football Players Named to Southland Preseason All-Conference Teams

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Southland Conference Preseason All-Conference teams were revealed on Friday morning, and five McNeese Cowboy players were named.

First Team All-Conference Offense:

QB: Zachary Clement, Southeastern Louisiana, Jr.

RB: Collin Guggenheim, Nicholls, Jr.

RB: Khalan Griffen, Lamar, Jr.

TE/HB: Travon Jones, Northwestern State, So.

WR: Zach Patterson, Northwestern State, Sr.

WR: Karl Reynolds, Houston Christian, Sr.

WR: Brandon Porter, Incarnate Word, Gr.

OL: John Allen, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

OL: Evan Roussel, Nicholls, Jr.

OL: Jhy Orgeron, Southeastern Louisiana, Jr.

OL: Jalen Bell, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

OL: Stanley Mark, Incarnate Word, Gr.

OL: Mark Barthelemy, Nicholls, Sr.

PK: Garrison Smith, McNeese, So. Transferred to McNeese from Ohio State ahead of the 2022 season 2022 Stats: 10 Field Goals Made, 11 Field Goals Attempted, 90.9 FG%, 25-25 Extra Points

P: Austin Dunlap, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

First Team All-Conference Defense:

DL: Steven Parker, Incarnate Word, Jr.

DL: Perry Ganci, Nicholls, Sr.

DL: Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian, Jr.

DL: Arlen Williams, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Sr.

LB: Rodney Dansby, Houston Christian, Jr.

LB: Donte’ Daniels, Southeastern Louisiana, Jr.

LB: Eli Ennis, Nicholls, So.

DB: Jordan Jackson, Nicholls, Sr.

DB: Devion Hargrove, Houston Christian, Jr.

DB: Kevin Davis, Northwestern State, Jr.

DB: Brandon Richard, Incarnate Word, Gr.

DB: Tyler Morton, Nicholls, Jr.

KR: Jaylon Spears, Nicholls, R-So.

PR: Darius Lewis, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Jr.

Second Team All-Conference Offense:

QB: Eli Sawyer, Southeastern Louisiana, R-So.

RB: Rodeo Graham jr., Southeastern Louisiana, So.

RB: Scooter Adams, Northwestern State, R-Sr.

TE/HB: Ivan Drobocky, Southeastern Louisiana, Jr.

WR: Ke’Nard King, Northwestern State, Jr.

WR: Sevonne Rhea, Lamar, So.

WR: CJ Hardy, Incarnate Word, Gr.

OL: Brockhim Wicks, Southeastern Louisiana, R-Jr.

OL: Cole Leclair, McNeese, So. Transferred to McNeese from Valdosta State ahead of the 2022 season

OL: Christian Hood, Houston Christian, Sr.

OL: D’Andre Richard, Northwestern State, Jr.

OL: Dylan Dauzart, McNeese, Jr. Entering his third season for the Cowboys

PK: Riley Callaghan, Southeastern Louisiana, So.

P: Kylan Dupre, Nicholls, So.

Second Team All-Conference Defense:

DL: Marcus Brown, Incarnate Word, Jr.

DL: Garrett Crawford, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

DL: Welland Williams, McNeese, R-So. 2022 Stats: 17 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 12 assisted tackles, 1 sack

DL: Leon Young, Texas A&M - Commerce, Jr.

LB: Kylin White, Nicholls, R-So.

LB: Herman Christophe IV, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

LB: Anthony Britton jr., Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

DB: Max Epps, Texas A&M - Commerce, Jr.

DB: Javon Davis, McNeese, So. 2022 Stats: 27 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

DB: Kristian Pugh, Lamar, So.

DB: Ramond Stevens, Lamar, Jr.

DB: Tyrone Leggette, Southeastern Louisiana, Sr.

DB: Daryion Taylor, Texas A&M - Commerce, So.

PR: Dekaylon Taylor, Incarnate Word, So.

