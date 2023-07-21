50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing this weekend, strong to severe storms possible

By Wade Hampton
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Finally the hot and dry pattern is going away, with a few showers around Friday; and more rain is likely this weekend!

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Upper level high pressure has moved off to the west far enough to allow a few showers to develop Friday. We will see more of these around Saturday and Sunday. A weak frontal boundary will drop south late Saturday and that should bring a better chance of rain late Saturday afternoon and evening. This boundary will likely still be around Sunday and should help to produce scattered showers and storms once again. Some storms could be strong to severe especially late Saturday with damaging winds and hail, very similar to what we saw around the area Monday.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

Now away from these showers it will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices at or above 100 degrees. If you have outdoor plans just keep a very close eye on the sky and be prepared to move indoors if storms move in; and remember you can always check the radar using our First Alert Weather app and it is available here: www.kplctv.com/apps

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

As we head into next week the upper level high will likely move back east although probably farther north too. This should reduce the chance of rain but I am not removing rain entirely just yet as there is quite a bit of uncertainty on those details.

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. Saharan dust currently located just east of Florida will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend and could reach SWLA by the early next week. The dust means there will be no tropical system to worry about for at least the next week. And it looks like another round of dust will move off of Africa next week. However there is a system that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring which is located between these areas of dusts, though the environment does not look all that favorable for it especially next week, so I see no cause for concern at this time.

Tropical update
Tropical update(KPLC)

