First Alert Forecast: One more day of hot and dry, rain chances improving over weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern is slowly starting to change and while Friday is still expected to stay hot and dry, better chances of rain are in sight!

Temperatures are expected to remain warm and humid with lows starting in the 80′s for many and highs in the mid to upper 90′s. Some patchy fog for a few areas could still be a concern in the mornings. High humidity and plenty of sunshine have the heat advisories continuing for all parishes as heat indices will be in the triple digits, with some areas above 110°.

Temperatures could reach near record high values for many areas during the heart of the afternoon. Use caution if you are spending any amount of time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take frequent breaks, and wear lighter-colored clothing.

Afternoon temperatures will be near record highs for some this afternoon, with a slim chance of stray showers (KPLC)

Rain chances remain low, but a stray short-lived shower may break through in a few spots.

This weekend, the upper-level high that has been keeping us so dry will be moving farther away, allowing afternoon showers and the chance of storms back into the forecast. Temperatures will still be warm, but highs will be back in the low to mid 90′s with heat advisories backing off if we get enough cooling showers.

High pressure backing off will let rain chances return over the weekend (KPLC)

Rain chances will stay around for next week but will start to be limited by a new area of high pressure moving across Florida into the Gulf of Mexico. This will be carrying a good amount of Saharan dust to our area as well, and should be more noticeable to those of you with allergies.

A large amount of Saharan dust will make it's way over our area by next week (KPLC)

The tropics remain generally quiet with no signs of any threats to SWLA through next week. That Saharan dust just mentioned above is currently located just east of Florida and it will move into the Gulf of Mexico by late this weekend and could reach SWLA by the early next week. It looks like another round of dust will move off of Africa next week and is helping to keep development chances in the tropics very low.

